Big announcement of Indian Railway, 21 special trains increased, passengers will be able to book tickets from tomorrow

Western Railway has decided to increase train special trains for the convenience of people in the Corona epidemic. According to the information shared by the Railways, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in these special trains.

These trains: –

Train number 09011/09012 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Special train

Train number 09035/09036 Mumbai Central-Manduadih Special train

Train number 09049/09050 Mumbai Central-Samastipur Special Train

Train number 09061/09062 Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special Train

Train number 09073/09074 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special Train

Train number 09087/09088 Udhna – Chhapra Superfast Special Train

Train number 09099/09100 Bandra Terminus – Mau Special Train

Train number 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train

Train Number 09123/09124 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City-Valsad Special Train

Train number 09127/09128 Surat – Subedarganj Special Train

Train number 09129/09130 Vadodara – Danapur Special Train

Train number 09131/09132 Vadodara – Subedarganj Special Train

Train number 09175/09176 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train

Train number 09413/09414 Ahmedabad – Kolkata Special train

Train number 09467/09468 Ahmedabad-Danapur Special Train

According to the Railways, booking of these trains will start from May 6, 2021. While many trains can book tickets for the journey from 7 May. 8. Travelers can book railway tickets through reservation centers and IRCTC portals. On the demand of passengers, Western Railway has also decided to operate a round of Superfast special train from Ahmedabad to Howrah at a special fare. Booking of tickets for train journey starts from today i.e.