Big B accused that people did not help during the corona period, Amitabh shared the entire list of donations

At this time the entire country is grappling with the threat of Kovid-19 and at such a time many big industrialist cricketers and Bollywood actors have come forward who have given generous donations. After the information of all these came to light, Big B i.e. Amitabh Bachchan coat was being rolled on social media by many people that they did not miss any help. Due to this, Amitabh Bachchan has now released a full list of the charity he has done on social media.

Releasing the charity list on social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he never wanted to promote the work he is doing but he has to do it by seeing the way people are trolling him. is.



Amitabh has shared a list of his charity work

I paid bank loans to over 1500 farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and saved them from committing suicide. More than 300 people could not come, booked a train coach for 50 people. He was called to Mumbai, sent by bus, visited Mumbai, called home and gave a loan cancellation certificate and sent home at his own expense.

The list of brave martyred soldiers was called and their families, wife and their children, some pregnant martyred widows were helped as needed. Janak Bungalow called the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama. Abhishek-Shweta’s hand helped.



Last year during Corona, four lakh daily laborers were given a month’s worth of groceries. Gave two meals a day to five thousand people of the city. Gave thousands of masks, PPE kits, to front line warriors and hospitals. Donated to the Sikh community from my personal fund. The community helped to send workers back to their homes. Most of the drivers of this bus were Sikhs.

When the workers were on their way home, many had no shoes on their feet. Gave slippers to many people. Booked 30 buses for several districts of Uttar Pradesh-Bihar. Provided food and water throughout the trip.

Booked the entire train from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh, sending 2800 tourists. He sent them all at my expense. When the states canceled the train, 3 charter indigo planes immediately sent tourists to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

As the virus spread, Bangla Sahib gave the Gurdwara a full diagnostic center. Gave MRI and sonography machine in memory of my grandparents and mother.

Donated to Rakabganj Gurudwara to set up a 450-bed care center. Oxygen concentrations will be sent soon. The need is more in Delhi and then in Mumbai. Poland will receive 50 oxygen concentrations by 15 May. The remaining 150 will come from America. Order has been placed Some have also been sent to hospitals.



BMC needed a ventilator so I ordered 20, 10 have arrived. A 50-bed hospital is being built at the Juhu location, which has been donated for its establishment. Last week donated 3 Kovid detection machines to Nanavati Hospital.

I am sending food to thousands of people from Shahani slums and poor population. Two children have been adopted. The parents of both of these children died in Corona. Both children have been sent to an orphanage in Hyderabad. I am bearing the cost of their study. If they continue to be scholars after standard 10, then I will bear the further costs.

Praise it, not praise it. If a person helps even this little, then the difficult situation will start to improve a little bit. The inability to do anything with pain all around is painful. However, we will fight and we will win. so help me God.