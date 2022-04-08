Big Ben ‘hit’ from scaffolding days after £80m work completed

Footage shows a Big Ben-like staging – just days after the results of its £80 million five-year makeover were revealed.

Sarah Haynes, 50, filmed the moment a metal girder appeared to impact the iconic London landmark on Saturday (April 2).

Big Ben was hiding behind the scaffold for five years as restoration work took place and what seemed to be a tense moment when the wind blew a little scaffold near the building.

Sarah said: “We can see that they were trying to remove this large piece of scaffolding. [It] Kept hitting the building that has just been renovated into millions.

“It hit the tower and we didn’t see anything fall but it hit hard enough.”