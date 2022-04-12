Big blow for Michou (VIDEO)

There’s bad news for Micho. When his YouTube channel was hacked, the young man saw his channel getting deleted. Not all videos of Elsa Bois’ boyfriend are available anymore, and we don’t know how long…

7.2 million subscribers didn’t understand what happened, and neither did Michou:” Currently, you go to YouTube and you type ‘mitchou’, it doesn’t exist anymore. I don’t exist anymore guys “, he explains on Instagram. And to continue: Obviously, my channel must have been ‘strike’ because I don’t respect the rules of the community. ,