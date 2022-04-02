logo-onze

Big blow to Cristiano Ronaldo before Leicester!

After participating in Portugal’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will not be able to continue with Manchester United.

according to this athleticThe Portuguese striker will be denied a reception at Leicester this Saturday (6:30 pm) due to illness.

a big blow to Red DevilWho will need a CR7 in this crucial match in the race for the Premier League Top 4.

CR7 forfeit against Leicester

in short

While Manchester United receive Leicester this Saturday (6:30pm), a big blow comes…


