‘Big Bobby Wagner news coming soon’

Marcus Williams and the Ravens Are a Perfect Scheme Fit
Safety Marcus Williams, who signed with the Ravens, was named one of the most interesting plan fits after an initial wave of free agency Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina,
“Williams has proven to be one of the best deep safaris in football,” wrote Galina. “… the Ravens have been a high security team for quite some time under former defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Cover 1 and Cover 3 represented 61% of their defensive calls over the past three seasons. On 50% of their calls He showed off a high safety look pre-snap and then played a one-high safety defense post-snap. It’s who they’ve been for so long, and that fit would be perfect for Marcus Williams. That’s where it gets interesting. is new…
Read Full News