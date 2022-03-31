‘Big Bobby Wagner news coming soon’

“Williams has proven to be one of the best deep safaris in football,” wrote Galina. “… the Ravens have been a high security team for quite some time under former defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Cover 1 and Cover 3 represented 61% of their defensive calls over the past three seasons. On 50% of their calls He showed off a high safety look pre-snap and then played a one-high safety defense post-snap. It’s who they’ve been for so long, and that fit would be perfect for Marcus Williams. That’s where it gets interesting. is new…