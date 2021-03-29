Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s Holi Plan; she will remain at home and make some healthy snacks and have party

Shakti- Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki actress is celebrating her holi by staying at home. Holi is colorful celebration, colors of laughter, and delicious food. Here are some actress who will be celebrating Holi this year

Rubina Dilaik “Holi is all about positivity, colors and new hope. While the year gone by was extremely challenging for all but life is getting back to normal and it’s time to celebrate. Having said that we still need to be extremely careful about the situation and celebrate being safe. Me and my family will have a fun Holi party at home with the family where we will make some healthy snacks to maintain safety and take maximum precautions.”

Bondita from Barrister Babu “I celebrate holi with my family and friends. We make sure to only use organic colors for celebration and avoid using water. It is one of my favorite festivals and I will celebrate it with my family and co-actors on the set of Barrister Babu.”

Avinesh Rekhi from Choti Sardarni “The celebration of Holi goes beyond just playing with colors, it’s about celebrating the fact that we are safe together with our family members. Due to pandemic, one must be even more careful and more responsible in terms of celebrating the festival. I’ll make sure that as a responsible citizen I will keep in mind the safety and precaution and celebrate the festival at home with my kids and wife.”

Kratika Sengar from Sandhya Tomar of Choti Sardarni “Every year we follow the traditional way of celebrating Holi at home by lighting the Holika a day before other rituals. The next day we celebrate with a family lunch as a custom. This year the fact that we cannot celebrate the festival outdoors I’ll be at home only and spend quality time with my family.”

Amar Upadhyay as Amar Upadhyay from Molkki “My Holi begins with Holika dahan, when we burn away our negativity for positivity to take over. I don’t play Holi with colors anymore, but as a youngster, I have played a lot of it. It used to be different than with all-natural colors as compared to the ones today which are filled with harmful chemicals. I pray and urge everyone to be responsible and play a safe and healthy holi, and especially with the pandemic don’t forget to practice social distancing. So, this year I will celebrate holi with my wife and daughter.”