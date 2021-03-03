Big Boss Sohail’s Ora Mass Look – Gulat

Syed Sohail, who gained fame from Bigg Boss season 4, has teamed up with George Reddy producer. The film, which was launched recently, stands on the floor. Makers has revealed Sohail’s pre-look from the film. The poster features Sohail in the Oora Mass get-up. He is seen smoking with one hand and is seen stoning. Overall, the poster arouses curiosity.

Still, titled, the film is directed by newcomer Srinivas Vinjanapati. Known technicians like Nizar Shafi who handled cinematography for films like ‘Mahanuvadu’, ‘Nenu Local’ etc. and Shravan Bhardwaj, composer of the film ‘Mali Rao’ have been signed for the film.

Producers are going to make films with standard technical and production values. Awaiting more information.

