Big Brother Movie WTP World television premiere on which channel Date Time and channel

Big Brother Movie: The Indian movie “Big Brother” hit theaters on January 16, 2020 and was released in Malayalam. It was a huge success in the Box Office, which would be an understatement. Not only did the film do absolutely great at the box office, but it also received great response from fans and critics alike. After entertaining audiences in theaters, the film is all set to make its world television premiere on the small screen. The movie features superstar Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. Big Brother would be Arbaaz’s debut in the Mollywood movie.

The genre of the film is action, thriller and drama and is directed by Siddique Ismail and also written by him and produced by various producers under the banner of Carnival Movie Network, S Talkies, Vaishaka Cynyma and Shaman. International. The main cinematography was created by Jithu Damodar and edited by KR Gourishankar. The movie will be distributed by Carnival Movie Network and S Talkies, while the running time of the movie is approximately 165 minutes.

Big Brother Movie: Plot

The plot of the movie “Big Brother” revolves around the character of Sachidanandan, also known as Sachi, who spends most of his life in prison for accidentally killing someone. However, he was later released from prison after 24 years. Sachi has a special ability to see things in the dark and therefore, when IPS officer, Vendantham, learned of Sachi’s ability, he offers Sachi and some other prisoners to join the Commando operations. Sachi wants a peaceful life, so he politely declines his offer. However, circumstances forced Sachi to join the Commando operations, oblivious to the fact that everything that happens in his life is a trap.

Big Brother Movie: Cast

The role of Sachi aka Sachidanandan is played by Mohanlal

The role of Edwin Moses aka IPS Vedantham is played by Arbaaz Khan

Ghani’s role is played by Vishnu Unnikrishnan

The role of Pareekkar is played by Irshad

The role of Khan is played by Tini Tom

Big Brother Movie: WTP

Mollywood’s blockbuster “Big Brother” will have its world television premiere on ColorsCineplex’s native network on May 16, 2021, Wednesday at 12:00 PM (IST). If we have Mohanlal in the movie, there is no doubt that we will witness a lot of action scenes and a lot of swag. We also have Arbaaz Khan in the movie, whose role was greatly appreciated by the fans and loved by Malayalam audiences. After a blockbuster hit in theaters, the movie is all set to rock the small screen and keep you all entertained. We’ll keep you updated, until then, stay tuned with us.

