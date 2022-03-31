Big Brother’s Chanel Hayes Says Nikki Graham’s Death at 38 Was ‘Horrible’ and ‘Horrible’

Former Big Brother star Chanel Hayes, who appeared on the series in 2007, mourned the death of fellow contestant Nikki Graham, who tragically passed away last April

Chanel Hayes has revealed that she is still shocked by the tragic death of her fellow Big Brother contestant, Nikki Graham.

Although the reality TV star didn’t appear on the same series of Big Brother, Chanel, 34, crossed paths with bubbly Nikki several times, and thought her tragic death was ‘horrible’ when she heard the news last year.

In April 2021, Nikki tragically passed away at the age of 38 after a long battle with anorexia.

Ahead of the one year anniversary of Nikki’s passing,…