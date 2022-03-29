Big Brother’s Kate Lawler quits Virgin radio gig after six years

the former elder brother Winner Kate Lawler has revealed that she is stepping down as a presenter on Virgin Radio.

The star, who has been a mainstay at the station for six years as a Drivetime presenter, confirmed that she wants to spend more “quality time” with her daughter before starting nursery.

On her Instagram account, Kate posted a picture of herself in the studio, noting that tomorrow (March 30) would be her last day.

“Some news…. this will be my last week on @virginradiouk drivetime after six amazing years with the station,” she captioned the photo. “It hasn’t been easy for me to make this decision…