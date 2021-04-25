Big Celebrity Challenge Latest Episode BCC April 25th 2021 Zee Telugu Show: Today’s Highlights







Whats up, all of the leisure lovers, so Huge Superstar Problem is right here to enthral you this Sunday with a considerable amount of leisure with our beloved celebrities. In every episode, the present welcomes a few of the most well-known celebrities on the stage of the Huge Superstar Problem. Now we have seen that in a few of the episode of the present Suma of probably the most versatile faces of the leisure trade. She is a good dancer, actress, and singer as effectively. Properly, Sama goes to share the stage with Ravi, he’s a notable singer of the Music Business.

Properly, Each the celebrities have introduced the storm on the stage with the presence. The flawless leisure and mind-blowing duties carried out by the celebrities delighted every viewer. Each the celebrities Suma and Ravi cherished the surroundings with their presence. Together with them Pradeep additionally comes on the stage and talked about himself as one of many gifted actors of the leisure trade. All of them say that Suma just isn’t solely thought-about an excellent narrator however she is an efficient singer and actress too.

Ravi additionally took out a singer from him recently, each the actors are internet hosting the present season of Huge Superstar Problem. The present is getting a terrific response from the viewers. Properly, the present invitations all of the gifted celebrities to come back on the stage and later present them with some hysterical but fascinating duties to the celebrities. Other than the celebrities another versatile individuals additionally arrived on the stage and showcase their expertise and amuse the viewers. So, this time we’re going to watch Raghu Baba and Meghana, and Pavantej on the stage within the newest episode. The present airs on Zee Telugu at 9 PM each Saturday and Sunday.

So far as we concern the celebrities Meghana Sunder Raj is a serious star of the Indian Movie Business. She is thought for her good work in Mollywood and Sandalwood motion pictures. She made her debut with a Telugu film Bendu Apparao in 2009. She additionally gained Karnataka State Movie Award For Finest Actress for a Sandalwood film Ikruvudellava Bittu in 2018.

Whereas coming to Raghu Baba, he’s a famend comic. He’s well-known for his epic comedian timing and hysterical humour. Now, each the actress are all on their technique to entertain all of its followers on one of many reputed stage. So catch the episode on Zee Telugu and get all-Huge Superstar Problem replace right here at Social Telecast.