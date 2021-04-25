LATEST

Big Celebrity Challenge Latest Episode BCC April 25th 2021 Zee Telugu Show: Today’s Highlights

Avatar
By
Posted on
Big Celebrity Challenge Latest Episode April 25th 2021 Zee Telugu Show: Today's Highlights



Whats up, all of the leisure lovers, so Huge Superstar Problem is right here to enthral you this Sunday with a considerable amount of leisure with our beloved celebrities. In every episode, the present welcomes a few of the most well-known celebrities on the stage of the Huge Superstar Problem. Now we have seen that in a few of the episode of the present Suma of probably the most versatile faces of the leisure trade. She is a good dancer, actress, and singer as effectively. Properly, Sama goes to share the stage with Ravi, he’s a notable singer of the  Music Business.

Properly, Each the celebrities have introduced the storm on the stage with the presence. The flawless leisure and mind-blowing duties carried out by the celebrities delighted every viewer. Each the celebrities Suma and Ravi cherished the surroundings with their presence. Together with them Pradeep additionally comes on the stage and talked about himself as one of many gifted actors of the leisure trade. All of them say that Suma just isn’t solely thought-about an excellent narrator however she is an efficient singer and actress too.

Ravi additionally took out a singer from him recently, each the actors are internet hosting the present season of Huge Superstar Problem. The present is getting a terrific response from the viewers. Properly, the present invitations all of the gifted celebrities to come back on the stage and later present them with some hysterical but fascinating duties to the celebrities. Other than the celebrities another versatile individuals additionally arrived on the stage and showcase their expertise and amuse the viewers. So, this time we’re going to watch Raghu Baba and Meghana, and Pavantej on the stage within the newest episode. The present airs on Zee Telugu at 9 PM each Saturday and Sunday.

So far as we concern the celebrities Meghana Sunder Raj is a serious star of the Indian Movie Business. She is thought for her good work in Mollywood and Sandalwood motion pictures. She made her debut with a Telugu film Bendu Apparao in 2009. She additionally gained Karnataka State Movie Award For Finest Actress for a Sandalwood film Ikruvudellava Bittu in 2018.

Whereas coming to Raghu Baba, he’s a famend comic. He’s well-known for his epic comedian timing and hysterical humour. Now, each the actress are all on their technique to entertain all of its followers on one of many reputed stage. So catch the episode on Zee Telugu and get all-Huge Superstar Problem replace right here at Social Telecast.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top