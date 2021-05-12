ENTERTAINMENT

Big challenge in front of Kohli, these 4 players compete for playing-11

Sports desk. Team India will visit England for the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton, England in June this year. The team has also been announced for this. The WTC match will take place from 18 June to 22 June. Let me tell you that with this team captained by Virat Kohli, 4 players will also be sent as standby. The biggest challenge for Kohli is to choose the right playing-11. 9 out of 11 places are already set. 4 players are in competition for two places. Yes friends, you too get to know about these players.

Friends, for your information, let us know that the biggest question in front of Virat Kohli is, who will do the opening with Rohit Sharma? Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been selected as the openers. Rahul has undergone stomach surgery. If he gets fit before going on tour, he will join the team. Talking about the performance of friends Shubman, he has so far scored 378 runs in 7 Test matches with the help of 3 half-centuries.

Friends, on the other hand, Mayank Agarwal has scored 180 runs in his last 5 Tests. He could not score a half-century in 8 consecutive innings. Friends Agarwal had scored the last half century against New Zealand in Wellington. On 21 February 2020, he scored an innings of 58 runs. Mayank has been in terrific form during the 14th season of the IPL. He scored 260 runs in 7 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are believed to be fixed in the Friends bowling. For the fifth bowler, Mohammad Siraj and Ishant Sharma will compete.

