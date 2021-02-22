Big controversy leaks at WWE Championship at WrestleMania | sport

LATEST

Big controversy leaks at WWE Championship at WrestleMania

The giant spoiler leaked in connection with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Drew McIntire lost the title at the Elimination Chamber last night.

Drew McIntire defended his WWE title against five other former WWE Champions inside the Elimination Chamber. However, their celebration was short-lived as Bobby Lashley took them out for trash. The Miz then cashed the Money in the Bank contract. 1,2,3 and A-Lister became the new WWE champions.

Read also: Real Reath Why Keith Lee Replace in US Title Triple Threat Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

He had a second reign with this title. He last won the title in 2010, then through a Money in the Bank contract. The Miz went to the main event WrestleMania opposite Cena. However, this time it does not appear that the WWE title match will include him in Mania.

Massive spoiler leaked regarding WWE Championship at WrestleMania

According to Wrestlevotes, who recently had an excellent track record with his spoiler, the WWE Championship match will not feature Miz. Instead, it would be the person responsible for his reign; Bobby Lashley.

“It’s that time of the year – a lot of sources of misinformation / w, which happen around WM. However, from the source:

WWE Title Match – The Miz is not scheduled to be included.

So far, Bobby Lashley is IS. “

As with every other rumor. Take it with a grain of salt, although it makes a lot of sense. The Miz is currently involved in a storyline with Bad Bunny and will likely be feuding with him in Mania. The match will likely be a tag match that also features John Morrison and Damian Priest.

The most likely direction is either one of Lashley or McIntire getting out of the belt before The Miz and quarreling with the other.

