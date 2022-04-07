Big Day Out founder Kane West dies at 64 – read music

The Big Day Out has been at the forefront of Australian music festivals for 22 years

Kane Westwas the founder of the prestigious, groundbreaking music festival big day out, died peacefully in his sleep this morning. He was 64 years old.

,We bring the unfortunate news that, Kane West; A father, husband, mentor and above all a legend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of 7 April 2022,” his family said in a statement this evening.

“Our family will appreciate the respect and privacy we have during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed away quietly and peacefully.”

The Big Day Out was a musical juggernaut during the 1990s and 2000s that brought the world’s biggest rock and electronic acts to parks and showgrounds around Australia and New Zealand for 22 years.

“I think there was a period …