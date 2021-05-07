Big decision on IPL 2021! BCCI to start league soon, know when the remaining matches will be held

The BCCI has suspended IPL 2021 with immediate effect in view of increasing cases of corona virus in India, this decision has been taken after some players of different teams in the IPL became infected with corona, however now BCCI will soon Only she can make a big announcement.

In fact, the BCCI is considering holding the remaining matches of the 14th season of IPL in September.

There has been no official statement from the BCCI, but according to the Cricbuzz report, an official with knowledge of the window has said that the BCCI is looking for the remaining 31 matches of the season at the September window.

He said, ‘The September window is being considered, at that time the series between India and England will also end and foreign players can be ready for the T20 World Cup.