Big decision on IPL 2021! Know when the remaining matches will be

Sports desk. Friends, you all know that BCCI announced on Tuesday to postpone the 2021 season of IPL with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after more COVID positive cases were revealed in IPL bio-bubble on Monday. This decision has been taken after some players of different teams in the IPL became infected with the corona. However, now the BCCI can make a big announcement soon.

For your information, let us know that the BCCI is considering organizing the remaining matches of the 14th season of IPL in September. There has been no official statement from BCCI on this. But friends, according to the report of Cricbuzz, an official with knowledge of the window has said that the BCCI is looking for the remaining 31 matches of the season on the September window. He said, ‘The September window is being considered. At that time the series between IND and ENG will also end and foreign players can be ready for T-20 WC ‘.

Friends, let me tell you that IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has also not ruled out this possibility. Patel said, ‘Now we have to find a window. If we get it then we will use it. However, we will have to see if it is possible in September. We need to see the plans of ICC and other boards’.