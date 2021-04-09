LATEST

Big E praises 'definite WWE Hall of Famers' Sheamus and Sami Zayn

Big E won the Intercontinental title on the Xmas edition of SmackDown

Big E heads into WrestleMania 37 in a big featured singles match for the first time in his career.

After spending years in tag team action with New Day – and even hosting WrestleMania with the collective at 33 – the Tampa native finally has his big singles match and on home soil.

Big E will put his intercontinental title on the line against Apollo Crews on night two of WrestleMania 37 this weekend, April 10 and 11.

His solo push kicked off in earnest last September when Kingston joined Woods on the injured list. Since then, he has faced the likes of Sheamus and Sami Zayn, the latter of whom he dethroned for the Intercontinental title.

Miracle had the chance to catch the champ during WrestleMania week and we asked him how working with them has helped shape his solo run thus far.

“As much as I might want to accept credit for the run, I think, now that you mention it, I’ve been really blessed pretty much all the way through my solo run with great dance partners.

Sheamus brought out the intense side in Big E

“You look at Sheamus, he’s had some kind of revitalisation. He’s been killing it in-ring, man! He brings a certain level of intensity out of you. You know when you watch a Sheamus match it’s going to be some brutality.

“That falls count anywhere we had was physical, and that’s how it is with Shemus, he brings it out of you. He was that perfect dance partner. He allowed me to show this level of intensity which maybe I hadn’t needed to bring out before.

“That guy is going to bring it. And if you don’t bring it, he’s going to eat you up. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to be eaten up on live TV [laughs]. It’s not gonna happen! So I appreciate that,” Big E explained.

“Sami is so wildly entertaining. There are times where I do stuff and I think, man, I need to be a little more serious here, but I also don’t want to be overshadowed by him!

“When we did the awards thing and he had the slick back hair, the suit [laughs]. I just watched the stuff with Logan Paul; whatever dance moves he was doing, I couldn’t look away! It was incredible! I am so wildly entertained by him and his nonsense [laughs].

“So having Sheamus and Sami and now Apollo really step it up, that’s what I love. As far as great feuds and programmes, I love it when not only can they bring it in the ring, but they bring something new to the character.”

Big E explained how Sheamus, Zayn and now Crews bring a different dynamic for him.

Big E and Sami Zayn had great chemistry in and out of the ring

“And all three of those guys are so unique. I don’t think we have another Sheamus. There’s definitely not another Sami and Apollo is separating himself too.

“If you’re in the ring with just a great worker, but he’s not much of a character or people aren’t invested in him, then it’s not as interesting to me. I want a guy I can do toe-to-toe with. People think man, he could take the title off me because he’s got a lot of momentum himself.

Apollo Crews has turned heel during his series with Big E

“Those guys have a ton of respect for. Honestly, Sami and Sheamus are definitely future Hall of Famers if you look at the totality of their careers and everything they have done. They’re definitely worthy of that.

“And Apollo, he’s still young. He’s got so much more ring to grow. A lot of talent I’ve been able to stand across the ring with.”

Watch SmackDown every Friday night on BT Sport and WrestleMania is this weekend! April 10 and 11, both nights are on the WWE Network and BT Sport

It’s WrestleMania week, so join the talkWRESTLING team for a huge Mania preview show! Hear Miracle’s exclusive interviews with 5x WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & the first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus “The Game” Triple H on why he doesn’t have a match this year, and WhatCulture’s Simon Miller joins us to break down the card. Enjoy!

