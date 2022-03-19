big hearted! Remo D’Souza pays off the loan for a contestant on DID Lil Master 5 details tmov

Many living examples will be found of how we move forward by ignoring the mundane things of the world. No need to go far. Take Bollywood’s famous choreographer Remo D’Souza only. Remo D’Souza is one of those stars who have got both fame and wealth on the basis of their hard work. Perhaps this is the reason why they easily understand the pain of others.

Repaid Contestant’s Loan

Remo D’Souza, who makes big stars dance on his steps, is as good a choreographer as he is a good human being. That is why they do not know till now they have saved the lives of so many innocent people. Remo performs both his work and deeds very well. This time too he has shown his generosity towards an innocent contestant.

In fact, Remo has lightened the huge burden of one of the contestants of Dance India Dance Little Master 5 (DID Li’l Master Season 5) by repaying their loan. This time Remo decided to be the judge of Dance India Dance Little Master 5 instead of Dance Plus. While judging the talent of the children on the show, when Remo came to know about the compulsions of 8-year-old contestant Himanshu, he paid off his loan without delay.

Himanshu’s childhood is passing in the poor

Himanshu, who won the hearts of the judges with his dance in DID, hails from Delhi. Such was the fate of the poor child that at a young age, the father’s shadow rose from his head. Now the responsibility of running the house is on Himanshu’s mother. He decided to drive a rickshaw to support his family. However, this task was also not easy for him at all. He did not have money to buy a rickshaw. That’s why he had to take a loan of Rs 8 lakh. Not only this, as a female rickshaw driver many times she also had to fall prey to the dirty eyes of the people.

After knowing all this about Himanshu’s mother, Remo became emotional and decided to help the mother and son. Not only this, Remo has even told Himanshu’s mother that she should now just focus on the children. No need to think about everything else. Wah Remo wow… there is only one heart, how many times will you win.