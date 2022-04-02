Big Lottery Wins Sold Here as $70M Lotto Max Tickets for Alberta

With tickets selling out in Alberta, the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win may have some major changes in store.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) reported that a ticket holder somewhere in Alberta outside of both Calgary and Edmonton won the $70 million jackpot for Friday’s Lotto Max.

The winning numbers in the draw were 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, 50 and the bonus numbers were 41.

Several other million-dollar prizes were awarded in the draw, including one lucky Edmonton ticketholder.

The new win surpasses the previous record set by the Calgary champ in October 2019, who won $65 million.

Tae Trin, 63, won her prize at a Northeast Calgary gas station with a $6 expedited pickup ticket.

Another winner, Bon Trung of Edmonton, won…