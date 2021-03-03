Big movie release confirmed in Karur City for Diwali

Big B’s release release confirmation in Karur city for Diwali: Karur cinema owners officially confirm the good news for fans of Karur Vijay; The Big Movie release in Karur City for Diwali is confirmed by opening agreements and bookings online.

According to data from Karur Cinema’s official website, online reservation for “Kathy” is already on, and bookings for “Biggil” are starting on Wednesday. He also advised people not to follow fake news coming on the Internet.

What caused this fake news problem? Karur Cinema, a syndicate, was founded in 2011 by theater owners in Karur. It is an organization that works for dedication and respect. For the company, Karur Cinema, their success in this area is a result of the government’s obedience.

They always follow every rule set by the government. As usual, they set the ticket prices of the Biggill movie according to government standards.

This action of Karur cinema has led to some fake news to spread rumors about the state. According to the fake news spread on Tuesday, the makers of “Bigil” asked their distributors to sell Karur theaters to sell Bigil tickets at higher rates, which resulted in failed negotiations. After an unsuccessful dialogue, Karur Cinema concluded that they would not show “Biggill” in any of its syndicated theaters, claimed fake news via social media.

There is no special show for Biggil in Diwali, Government of Tamil Nadu

While contacting Karur Cinema to get clarification, he used the wrong information in between. According to Karur Cinema’s source, there was no intention or official decision by the syndicate to stop showing Bigil in Karur.

Distributors are already aware of Karur Cinema and are yet to negotiate. The copy of the agreement to show Bigel signed with the distributors will reach Karur Cinema tonight. So Bigil will be planned, the source confirmed.

Bigil will be screened in four theaters in Karur cinemas. The four theaters are: Ellora Cinema, Thinappa Theater, Ponmutha Theater and Kalairangam Theater. The show’s timings are 10:15 AM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 10:00 PM. As usual, there will be no special show.

Karur Cinema, a syndicate, for charity: It all started about 12–15 years ago. This was a period when theater owners in Karur suffered extreme losses and struggled to run their theaters. After a long battle, all the top theater owners in Karur city met Karur Cine. They agreed to be together in any difficult situation. He decided to take care of his fellow traders instead of competing.

Under Karur Cinema, every theater must remain the same in every way, from their screening techniques to their infrastructure such as seating and air conditioning. All cinemas under the syndicate must have screening of any film using standard technologies. Everything they use in their theater should be comparable.

For example, if a theater has Dolby Atmos, it should be the same in other theaters. They even have their own reservation system, www.karurcinemas.com. Not only the booking system, DCR, daily tax invoice and monthly tax invoice, and everything is automated as per government conditions.

Although the theater owners struggled at first, the sun soon began to shine on them. He excelled in every situation. They agreed with the film distributors.

The “no discrimination” policy remains. Unlike other cinemas in the city, which set their ticket prices based on conditions and actors and actresses, Karur Cinema follows a traditional ticketing system.

A source said that the Karur cinema policy meant that people from other cities had gone to Karur for only one film. The source said with pride that hundreds of people from Erode attended the Karur cinemas during the government’s release, the highest ticket price being Rs. 118 online and Rs. 100 up to Rs. In the year 2019, after amendment by the government, Rs. Online and Rs. In 110 at 140 box office. Now he has the same hope for Biggil this year.

Karur Cinema, Syndicate, is a major breakthrough of Ekta.

Official Twitter page: https://twitter.com/KarurCinemas

Official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/karurtheatres