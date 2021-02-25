ENTERTAINMENT

big news! After the master, Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ was a Pan India affair!

The trend of Pan India films has suddenly increased since last year’s low-key. The latest entry in the race is Thalapathi Vijay’s next which is temporarily titled ‘Thalapathy 65’. victory, Who is still enjoying the demonic success of his recent ‘master’, has started making excuses for his next. The film is in the news after watching Thalapathy’s fan follow, though it is still in pre-production.
Recently, many South Indian films have gone for the pan Indian release method. For example SSRRamouli’s ‘RRR’, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ just to name a few.

Thalapathy 65 is being starred by Nelson Dilip Kumar and the film is seen as a big action entertainer. Recently, news came that the makers were eyeing the action sequence to make the film more visual, which could also eclipse the Kannada film KGF. KGF 2 Right now it is the most anticipated film in Indian cinema which will be of high standard. Now the makers of Thalapathi 65 are already challenging KGF 2 which shows their confidence in the film.

Apart from Vijay, no official cast has been announced. While there were rumors of Pooja Hegde and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the film, nothing has been confirmed yet. While Nawaz openly denied being a pan-Indian flick. For the film’s music, Anirudh Ravichander has been cast. Anirudh recently collaborated with Vijay in ‘Master’, and the album received very good response from all over the world.

Thalapathy 65 is still in the early stages and now the makers will start shooting soon. If all works, we may get to see Thalapathi 65 in 2022!

