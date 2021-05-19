Big news for Amazon users, getting Sony company’s chance to win DSLR

A new version of the Daily App Quiz has started on the Amazon e-commerce platform. Online shopping platform Amazon is giving Apple’s popular Sony DSLR a chance to win in its quiz today. These quizzes are available on Amazon’s mobile app.

Quiz based on GK: The quiz consists of five questions of General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs. To win a lot of such prizes, you have to answer all the questions asked in the quiz correctly. Each question asked during the quiz has four choices.

The name of the winner of today’s quiz will be announced on 10 May. He will be selected through Lucky Draw. Here are five questions from today’s quiz as well as their answers. So go and win Sony DSLR camera.

Quizzes can be played on the Amazon app. Quizzes can be played on the Amazon app.

Question 1: A species of bacteria discovered on the International Space Station is named after which Indian biodiversity scientist?

Answer 1: Syed Ajmal Khan.

Question 2: According to a survey conducted by Duff & Phelps, who has been ranked as the most valuable Indian celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020?

Answer 2: Virat Kohli.

Question 3: Which of the following former world leaders held a zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday?

Answer 3: Mikhail Gorbachev.

Question 4: What is the record for the highest Grand Slam singles title won by a male player in this game?

Answer 4:20.

Question 5: When he meets his father during ‘Time Heat’ in the endgame, by what name does he introduce himself?

Answer 5: Howard Potts.