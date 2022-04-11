Big power off: why are you being asked to turn off your lights and TV tonight

Residents across the country are being urged to turn off their lights and televisions for the ‘Big Power Off’ tonight. A campaign has been launched urging people to turn off all electrical items in their homes for ten minutes at 10 pm – as long as it is safe.

The move is designed to highlight the cost of living crisis, exacerbated by rising energy bills. It is billed as a “non-partisan action protest” and is trending on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets.

A Facebook post that has been widely shared read: “Tonight is the night of the big power outage. The idea is that, if it won’t put you at risk, you can turn off all your electrical appliances, lights or Will turn off the switch. OFF the breaker for 10 minutes. This short power off will cause imbalance on the National Grid, where…