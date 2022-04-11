Big power switch off: Everyone urged to switch off lights to protest against staying at 10 pm

Britain may plunge into darkness tonight, 10 April, as an online protest movement is calling for homes across the country to turn off all appliances and lights in a demonstration against rising gas and electricity prices. Organizers of the nationwide protest are hoping it will let energy companies know how rising prices will affect the UK population.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis talks about potential ‘civil unrest’ if the cost of household bills continues to rise. The protest is gaining momentum and if successful, parts of London could be plunged into darkness.

Rising gas prices, not to mention food costs, along with rising prices of petrol and diesel, have seen a 54 per cent jump since the change in price range on April 1.