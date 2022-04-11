Big Power Switch Off – What Is It and When Is Next?

People across the UK face rising energy bills. Image: Alamy

Thousands of people in Britain took part in last night’s Big Power Switch Off, with the protest planned to become a frequent occurrence.

Electricity was switched off for 10 minutes at 10 pm on Sunday in homes to send a message about rising electricity prices.

The British are following in the footsteps of Spain, who took part in a similar event in March.

Earlier this month Offgame raised the price cap for gas and electricity, noting that the bill for the average household rose 54 percent to £1,971 from £1,277.

Some experts…