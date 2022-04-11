Big Power Switch Off: What Is It and Why Can It Happen More Often?

Thousands of homes were plunged into darkness last night in widespread deliberate blackouts. Big power switch off could happen weekly as people protest against high energy prices.

The event began on Sunday night (April 10) when organizers asked homes to shut down all their electrical outlets in revolt against energy prices. Birmingham Live.

Organizers asked UK families to turn off lights and unplug their electrical equipment in protest. A Facebook post that has been shared widely read: “Tonight is the night of the big power shutdown.

“The idea is that, if it doesn’t put you at risk, you turn off all your electrical appliances, the lights, or switch off the breaker for 10 minutes….