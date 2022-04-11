Big Power Switch Off – What It Is and Why It Might Be a Weekly Event

Big power switch off could result in weekly blackouts as thousands of homes went dark last night. The event started on Sunday night and may now be weekly.

Organizers called on UK households to turn off lights and unplug their electrical appliances to protest unreasonably high energy prices. A Facebook post that has been shared widely read: “Tonight is the night of the big power shutdown.

“The idea is that, if it doesn’t put you at risk, you turn off all your electrical appliances, the lights, or switch off the breaker for 10 minutes. This low power shuts off on the national grid. Will lead to imbalance, where consumption is less than anticipated and hence the power supply is too high.

read morePrince Harry will use memoir to ‘go later’ of two royals