Big Punchers Reappear at UFC’s Jacksonville Arena

Jacksonville, Fla. – The UFC made another stop in Jacksonville and delivered another blockbuster night.

The promotion’s third trip to town (and the second with the fans home sold out) packed the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night and Sunday morning and closed with a fury.

Two title fights and a contender for the fight of the year at UFC 273 made things worse, which ended after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. UFC president Dana White said the arena sold out again, packed in 14,605 ​​and earned a record gate of $3.55 million.

“Jacksonville means a lot to me. That’s why I’ve come back here as many times as I can. I told them I [be back], Your mayor here, unbelievable. Governor [Ron DeSantis] Came here tonight for the program. He’s been incredible. I like this…