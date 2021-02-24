Big Show left WWE due to Real and AEW | sport

The Real Reason Why Big Show left WWE and joined AEW. All Elite Wrestling made the shocking announcement on the first day.

Paul White, formerly known as Big Show, is All Elite. The 7-footer switches AEW to sing a multiyear contract with him. The announcement was made a while back. The show was, for many, one of those people you’d never imagine working outside of WWE.

He is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. In his prime, he was always around the main event scene and has won several titles during his time at WCW and WWE, including both promotion world championships. So why did he decide to pursue and hone his talent in the promotion of Tony Khan?

Real Reason Why Big Show Quits WWE and Joins AEW

The 49-year-old and WWE appear to have failed to come to an agreement on a new contract. According to PWInsiderBoth sides failed to come to terms with a new deal financially. White was very sad about the situation. The WWE did not make the departure public and quietly took them to their alumni section.

“WWE and Wight were financially unable to come to terms with a new deal and their final contract with the company last month, one day after being verbally taunted by Randy Orton on the episode 1/4 Raw Legends Night Ban. A source said that White was very open about his unhappiness about the situation that night. Wight, who did not publicly announce his departure, was called to alumni on WWE.com this week on 2/19 Section. “

Given his age, it is likely that when White finally makes time on his career, it will be in the AEW ring. Looking for a man who started his career as The Giant who announced his arrival on TNT in the world.

