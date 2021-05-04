LATEST

Big tech and bureaucracy — At Your Doorstep – FreightWaves

Understanding supply chains from source to manufacturing to delivery is crucial for companies to be able to adapt and succeed. The consumer electronics industry is one sector that struggles in honing that visibility across the board. 

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at how Supplyframe is attempting to provide better visibility for those in the electronics industry. 

She welcomes Supplyframe CMO Richard Barnett to the show and the two discuss each step of the consumer electronics supply chain from idea to production to consumption. The U.S. is one of the biggest importers of electronics parts and U.S. importers have suffered greatly during the pandemic. 

Barnett discusses how President Biden is aiming to change trade policy to enhance supply chains across borders and make it easier to prepare for shortages in the future. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

13
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top