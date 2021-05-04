Big tech and bureaucracy — At Your Doorstep – FreightWaves

Understanding supply chains from source to manufacturing to delivery is crucial for companies to be able to adapt and succeed. The consumer electronics industry is one sector that struggles in honing that visibility across the board.

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at how Supplyframe is attempting to provide better visibility for those in the electronics industry.

She welcomes Supplyframe CMO Richard Barnett to the show and the two discuss each step of the consumer electronics supply chain from idea to production to consumption. The U.S. is one of the biggest importers of electronics parts and U.S. importers have suffered greatly during the pandemic.

Barnett discusses how President Biden is aiming to change trade policy to enhance supply chains across borders and make it easier to prepare for shortages in the future.

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook