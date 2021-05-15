LATEST

Big Tech enters fight over visas to save jobs of foreign-worker spouses – The Seattle Times

Big Tech is wading into a legal fight over visas to save the jobs of spouses of its foreign employees working in the U.S.

Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and more than 20 other companies and organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on Friday urged a federal court in Washington, D.C., to reject a lawsuit seeking to eliminate work authorization for more than 90,000 H-4 visa holders.

Eliminating H-4 visas “would not only siphon off U.S. gross domestic product, but gift that productivity — and the innovation that comes with it — to other nations, harming America’s global economic competitiveness into the future,” the companies and organizations said in a brief the court can consider in weighing the case.

Under the Obama-era “H-4 Rule,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2015 issued visas to spouses, more than 90% of whom are women, of more than 580,000 highly skilled workers who live in the U.S. on H-1B visas, according to the companies’ filing.

The H-4 visa is critical to a couple’s decision to come to the U.S., buy a home and raise children, they argue. The Trump administration attempted to dismantle the rule but never introduced regulations to do so.

About three-quarters of H-1B holders work in the tech sector, which relies on the visas to hire overseas talent, particularly in science and engineering. Last June, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily freezing the issuance of new H-1B and H-4 visas.

Advertising

Twitter and Amazon last year called the order “shortsighted,” saying immigrant tech labor could help the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives of Microsoft and Airbnb also spoke out, saying immigrants play a vital role in their companies’ success.

Trump’s argument was that the visa programs allow employers to undercut native-born workers on wages. The companies say they need highly skilled workers to fill crucial jobs.

Save Jobs USA, a group representing computer professionals at Southern California Edison who were replaced in 2015 by foreign workers in the U.S. on H-1B visas, sued to void the H-4 rule. The group argues DHS exceeded its authority when it issued it.

“This case basically goes to the heart of our democracy and how our country is going to be governed,” John Miano, a lawyer for Save Jobs, said in an interview. “We have big corporations now going to the DHS to create guest-worker programs, and they’ve discovered they can get things easier by bypassing Congress.”

The average U.S. citizen can’t call the DHS secretary, but the tech titans can throw a dinner party and schmooze the agency’s leaders to get what they want, Miano said. The tech companies decided to weigh in on the case because “they want to protect their investment,” he said. “Do we have government by Microsoft and Google, or do we have government by elected officials?”

In a brief filed earlier this month, DHS under the Biden administration argued that Congress “delegated broad authority” to the agency, which includes “providing certain foreign nationals with temporary employment authorization.”

A federal appeals court panel ruled in 2019 that Save Jobs had standing, or the legal right, to sue. The full D.C. court declined to reconsider the decision in January 2020, and the fight is now back in the lower district court, where the companies and groups filed their brief Friday.

This story was originally published at bloomberg.com. Read it here.
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
63
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top