Big Tech needs more competition to ‘diversify’ social media: Rep. Buck – Fox News

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., joined “Fox News Live” Sunday and proposed that more competitors need to enter the Big Tech market. Buck opposed government oversight of private corporations, but noted platform competitors could “diversify” the social media scene.

REP. KEN BUCK: Facebook’s a private corporation, and they can do what they want to do, and in this case, they are discriminating against conservative speech.

CONSERVATIVES FIRE BACK AT TWITTER OVER DESCRIPTION OF TRUMP JR. TWEET ABOUT BIDEN, JIMMY CARTER

The answer is not to form some sort of government agency to oversee a private corporation and how it applies its rules. The answer is to make sure that we have competition in the marketplace, and have four or five Facebooks and three or four Googles and five or six Twitter companies.

And when we diversify the social media platforms, we will get more competition and we will also get more diversity and viewpoints.

There will be a number of bills – probably five or six bills in May alone – that will address the monopoly that these five platforms have, and hopefully create the kind of competition that addresses these [free] speech issues.

