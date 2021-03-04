“Big Time Charge, Damian Lillard!”: CJ McCullum reacted to the Blazers MVP asking the game to win a 3-pointer and draw a clutch charge over Steph Curry and the Warriors. sport

CJ McCullum praised Damian Lillard on his clutch plays to help Portland trail Blazers Defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Any game that includes the 2 best shooters from beyond the arc in Stepah Curry and Damian Lillard is bound to be a thriller. Whenever the Blazers match up against the Warriors, Damian Lillard shifts into another gear, with the team being knocked out of the playoffs on several occasions.

Although Dame had the first 3 quarters of the game, guys like Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington helped keep the Blazers away, although Curry was going for 30+ again.

The Blazers point guard, however, found his foot late at 4Th Quarter He drained stage 3, leaving behind a jaw from deep in the face of his former partner, Kent Bazemore.

Damian Lillard. Game winner. pic.twitter.com/YppdRM04hY – Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2021

Although it put Dame and co. Above 2, the Warriors still had plenty of time left to retaliate and elevate the Blazers.

Damian Lillard accuses Drummond Green of winning the game

With 13.7 seconds still left on the clock, Steph Curry and the Warriors had so much time that they could set up a play to tie the ball game or win it. The Blazers surprisingly made a superb defense to upset the set play for Curry and the ball eventually found its way to Draymond Green.

Drymond Green Pump Fakes Beyond The Arc, Which Stop Bit for whatever reason, and went for the basket. His making would have tied the game to a single piece of 108, but was ruled as a fee. None other than Damian Lillard was at the end of the charge as the Blazers managed to walk away for the win.

Damian Lillard makes a possible game-winning charge pic.twitter.com/CwdyDB8e0v – Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) March 4, 2021

Postgame, NBA Twitter blew up with a crowd of people showing appreciation for Dame’s desire to harm his body in order to secure Demeland’s victory. Now sidelined for almost a month, CJ McCollum praised his big-time drama on Twitter.

Big Time Charge! Win the drama @Dame_Lillard leader !! Good win – CJ McCullum (@CJMcCollum) March 4, 2021

Despite the horrific shooting, Dame moved up several notches in the clam. He leads the league in clutch field goals percentage 61% and clutch 3-point Percent at 60%. The Dame and Blazers look to end the first half of their schedule with a win over the Sacramento Kings last night.