Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan on being alone and cooking for himself during Ramadan – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

Arhaan Khan is best-known from Bigg Boss 13. Even submit Bigg Boss, the actor has stayed within the information for his relationship Rashami Desai and their break-up. However it looks as if Arhaan has put the previous behind him and is in an excellent area proper now.

In a latest interview with BT the actor talked about his earlier 12 months Ramadan expertise and stated, “Final 12 months I used to be in Jaipur throughout Ramadan with my household. I really didn’t have plans to be there for lengthy, however the lockdown occurred and I acquired caught. However I’m glad I used to be there as a result of my mother was making some scrumptious meals and I used to be glad having all of that and spending time with them. However this 12 months, I’m in my Mumbai home and dwelling alone. It’s a bit of troublesome to do issues by yourself however I’ve a home assist who cooks for me. I additionally like making ready some dishes for myself for Ramadan. I’ve learnt the right way to prepare dinner some new dishes too.”

Speaking about how completely different Ramzaan is that this 12 months for him, he says, “It’s a bit of completely different as a result of at present we now have to take lots of precautions as a result of virus round. I hold roza yearly and this 12 months is not any completely different. However issues have modified so far as assembly folks is anxious. That has lowered significantly. I’ve barely met my associates. Possibly simply those that stay in my locality and constructing. Earlier, we might all meet and eat collectively. It’s a apply to ask associates and neighbours as a result of it provides us happiness to have a good time with shut ones. In fact that has modified now as a result of pandemic.”

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions by way of ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

