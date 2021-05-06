Bigg Boss 14 fame Facebook account of Rahul Vaidya hacked, Singer himself gave information

Rahul Vaidya has given information on his Instagram story that his Facebook has been hacked.

Hello everyone .. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore all random videos posted by hackers. Trying to get it back. @Facebook @facebookapp– Rahul VAIDY RKV (H. Rahul Vidya 23) 6 May, 2021

Some weird videos have been shared by Rahul Vaidya on Facebook for the past 7 hours. Some of these are funny videos, while some videos have pranks. On the one hand, while fans are liking these funny videos, before Rahul’s post, they were also raising questions as to why Rahul is posting such videos.

After winning the hearts of everyone in Bigg Boss 14, now Rahul’s fans will soon see him in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.