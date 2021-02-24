Bigg Boss 14 Tonight scripted episode, Abhinav Shukla intended for Rubina Dilac

Tonight’s episode 14 of Bigg Boss kicks off where Bigg Boss arranges the contestant’s couple meeting or the contestant’s love. Where Bigg Boss specially arranges Valentine’s Day night and he calls Abhinav Shukla and he arranges the party and the two meet. Abhinav then introduced Rubina Dilaik again and he also gave her the answer. When she sees Abhinav Shukla, she becomes happy. Rubina says that she misses him a lot and they both spend some quality time together. Basically, the episode will make you feel loved for them.

Abhinav then asks Shukla if she wants to marry him again, then she says yes, then Abhinav says that Bigg Boss helped him a lot. Then Rubina says that Bigg Boss enabled them to understand each other and this also gave them strength. After that they both dance and as everyone knows Rubina also said that they were both divorcing each other and the reason behind the role of Bigg Boss is that they both have some time for each other. Wanted to give

After that you will see the soft side of Rakhi Sawant where she tells Ritesh in camera who is her husband. That they both haven’t celebrated Valentine’s Day with each other at all, she tells him to wish Valentine’s Day. She then says that she lives somewhere in the world, but she wants him. She then starts to entertain where she goes to the dummy chief located in Bigg Boss house. Then she starts applying oil on his head and she says that he has gone bald and now he has to complete 100 seasons of Bigg Boss.

Last season, we got to see that Bigg Boss is calling some RJ radio jockeys. So that through them all the housewives could send their feelings directly to the public, then they entered the house. RJ then started a quick fire round in which all the family had to respond. All the questions asked by RJ, all related to home like an RJ, ask them when the season started. Which area fell under Hina Khan, Nikki answers her.

RJ then asked Rahul to sing songs for all the housewives according to his personality. He then sang a number of songs to which he praised her, singing “Yaari Hai Iman” for Elli Goni as he is Rahul’s best friend. He then sang the song ‘adu jadu teri nazar’ for Rubina and they both dance to that song. RJ said that it is surprising that they both dance together, and then RJ Salil came and she asked him the same thing as Rapid Fire and Interrogation Round.