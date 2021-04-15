Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin On Shooting ‘Pani Di Gal’ Music Video – Tech TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin On Shooting 'Pani Di Gal' Music Video

Paani di Ga lmusic video still

Bigg Boss 14 sensation Jasmin Bhasin not too long ago shot for the music video of the unbiased observe Pani Di Gal with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar. The romantic observe is part of Jugni, Buttar’s debut album.

Together with lending his vocals to the music with Asees Kaur, Buttar has penned the lyrics. The music consists by Combine Singh.

“Capturing for Pani di gal was an incredible expertise. We had a extremely skilled unit and, therefore, it went rather well. We had enjoyable on the set and it hardly felt like work. It’s a stunning observe and I beloved working with Maninder. He’s actually candy, right down to earth, understanding and an incredible performer,” mentioned Jasmin.

Buttar added: “Working with Jasmin made for a wonderful expertise. She is a really cute Punjabi woman. Her smile is lovable. One of the particular recollections was capturing for the scene the place she tells me, ‘Tu inj kyun boleya?’ That bit has change into viral now. ‘Pani di gal’ is a music I wrote lengthy again and I used to be planning to launch it for some time now.”

Previous to this Bhasin had additionally appeared in Tony Kakkar’s music video titled Tera Go well with, reverse fellow Bigg Boss participant and accomplice Aly Goni. The video was produced by Desi Music Manufacturing facility, whereas the music has music and lyrics composed and written by the youngest Kakkar sibling.

