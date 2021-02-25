Full details of Bigg Boss 15 audition, how to participate, online registration form 2021, list of contestants, format

The Bigg Boss team has revealed a piece of good news for the Bigg Boss 15 candidates. Recently announced about Bigg Boss 15. 2021. Interested candidates can register themselves on the Voot Select app and website. As expected, Bollywood star protagonist, Mr. Salman Khan, hosts the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 15. All the details that have been officially announced at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Season 14 have been completed recently.

This article is for you if you are willing to participate in the most famous Bigg Boss 15 audition.

Bigg Boss Show 15 Audition

This article explains the online process for applying for Bigg Boss Show 15 auditions, how to participate, online registration form 2021, list of contestants and format.

Steps for Step Guide to participate in Bigg Boss Show 15 audition

Let us see the process for attending the Bigg Boss 15 audition.

Go to Google Play Store on your mobile.

Find the Voot App in the Play Store.

Click the Install button in the Play Store.

It then installs and downloads the Voot app on your mobile.

After successfully downloading the app on your device, click on the Voot app.

Please remember that only applicants aged 18 years and above are eligible for admission to Bigg Boss 15.

It then displays the entry form on your screen.

Enter the name, contact and email ID in the online form.

Verify all details and click on submit button.

Please fill all the details carefully as the Big Boss team will contact you and use the same information.

Candidates are also required to upload an audition video in their own style.

The panel concerned will select the best audition video, which will be used to vote on the Voot Select app further.

The videos that get the maximum votes will get a chance to go to the next round of Bigg Boss 15 auditions.

Bigg Boss 15 audition online application / registration form 2021 @ voot.com

See our online step-by-step guide to register online for the Bigg Boss 15 online form.

Enter Name, Mobile Number and Email ID.

Applicants should also record video by starting audio recording.

Please allow access to the camera and microphone if prompted to proceed with the recording

Click the checkbox: I am 18 years and over

Verify all the details and click on submit your details button.

Contestant list for Bigg Boss 15 TV show

Let us see the list of contestants participating in the Bigg Boss 15 TV show.

Yash raj free

Surbhi Chandana

Pramesh Maulingkar

Sharad malhotra

New Kapila

Sandeep maheswari

Tina Dutta

Suman Rao

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya

Sanaya Mohit

Important points to remember For Bigg Boss 15 contestants

Let us look at the key points that applicants should remember before registering and participating in the Bigg Boss 15 audition.

The show is open only to Indians above the age of 18, who can audition for Bigg Boss 15.

The video created for the audition must be less than five minutes, with a maximum size of 50 MB. In addition, it must be in AVI, mov, mp4 or other regular video formats.

The audition video should be free of any background music and should be the best of your personality. Please make sure your face looks bright and clear in the video.

Audiences may not appear in any other program, reality show or serial until the time of audition.

Registrations for auditions are completely free and producers warn participants not to come for agents / representatives seeking money for auditions.

Note: We have collected this list from official sources of information on the portal. Please note that there is a chance of change in the given participant list. If there is any change, we will keep you updated.

Bigg Boss Season 15 Audition FAQ