Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The season 5 is expected to start in June 2021, here are the details – TMT

Bigg Boss Telugu is likely one of the most awaiting actuality television present that’s being watched by Telugu folks everywhere in the world. Yearly the followers eagerly wait to know when their favourite season of Bigg Boss will begin, and this 12 months, season 5 is predicted to begin in June 2021.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu was a giant success because the makers deliberate it meticulously to run a profitable present regardless of the pandemic and lockdown. Season 4 occurred with 18 contestants, together with the wild card, they usually have been all quarantined and checked for COVID 19 twice earlier than coming into the BB home. The same setup is deliberate for season 5, and Nagarjuna is predicted to host the upcoming season.

The promo movies that includes Nagarjuna for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is predicted to be shot throughout Could 2021. The makers have virtually finalized the contestants for this season, and the whole checklist will probably be saved as a secret till the day of the premiere. Already discussions in regards to the upcoming season are made on social media amongst followers. The precise launch date of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will probably be revealed through the promo that includes Nagarjuna.
BB5
Additionally, photographs of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 set are leaked on social media, and it exhibits a totally completely different outlook for the upcoming season. A brand new theme is deliberate for this season, and it’s anticipated to characteristic extra feminine contestants this 12 months. That is primarily accomplished to draw the followers by rising the glamour quotient of the truth present.

