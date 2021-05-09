Bigg Boss (BB) Jodigal Today’s Episode Highlights 9th May 2021: Check Performances Updates







The all-new show Bigg Boss Jodigal is generating fuss among the audience. This is the first instalment of the show recently released on 2nd May in the ongoing year and entertaining the audience at its fullest. The show is keeping the audience amused since it has been started. Well, as and when it commenced, it fetched enormous attention from the audience. The show is like another spin-off Bigg Boss Tamil wherein former contents of the Bigg Boss collaborated with each other and arrived in dance battles to impress their fans and the rest of the audience.

But as of now, the contestants of the show are facing the consequences of the ongoing crisis. According to the latest reports, another BB Jodigal has been tested positive for the virus. As we all know the ongoing chaotic atmosphere due to the second wave of this dreaded virus is making life extremely difficult. A sudden spike in the cases and the numerous death are just horrible. This uncontrollable disaster has collapsed the musical facility and again compels all the people to caged in the house.

Well, the virus isn’t differentiating between the rich and poor, common man and a celebrity. Recently, along with many people numerous celebrity also gets diagnosed with it. Lately, the participants of BB Jodigal found positive. It was being reported that the former Bigg Boss participant Gabriella Charlton affected by the virus. Now, on behalf of the current reports, Aajeedh has shares the news of being Virus Positive on his Social Media. He also shares that he quarantined himself and taking all the necessary step for a speedy recovery.

Dae Yappa Pangam Da! 😂🤣#BBJodigal – Tomorrow night at 8 pm on our Vijay TV .. #BiggBossJodigal #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/s1amvU1WcT – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 8, 2021

He shares that he hasn’t any symptom of the virus thus he tested positive for it and requests all his fans to take things responsibly. Besides, the judges of Bigg Boss has introduced the spin-off of the show in the Grand Finale of the latest season of Bigg Boss. Wherein the contestant would pair up with each and arrive in dancing battles. It is a celebrity reality dancing show.

If we talk about the Jodigal of the show, Vanitha Vijay Kumar and Suresh Chakravarthy, Shivani Narayan and Som Shekar, Gabriella Charlton and Aajeedh Khalique, Aranthangi Nisha and Dhadi Balaji, Anitha Sampath and Shariq Hassan, Fathima Babu and Mohan Vaidhya, Samyukhtha Karthik and Jithan Ramesh are competing in the show. It airs on Star Vijay on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM, get all the further details of Bigg Boss Jodigal here at Social Telecast.