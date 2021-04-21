Bigg Boss contestant Reshma Pasupuleti stunning transformation into an ultra modern diva, fans shocked by her photos – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss contestant Reshma Pasupuleti stunning transformation into an ultra modern diva, fans shocked by her photos

One of many contestants who appeared in Huge Boss Season 3 was Reshma, who performed the character of Pushpa in a comedy function with Suri within the movie ‘Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran.’

Reshma, who grew to become well-known on the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, has been starring in a couple of TV sequence and a few motion pictures for the reason that Bigg Boss present. It’s noteworthy that Reshma, who’s energetic on social networking websites particularly on Instagram on this regard, has been posting her attractive pictures and movies occasionally. These pictures are going vastly viral.

Reshma, who has been actively exercising for the previous few months on this situation and attempting to shed extra pounds, has change into like an adolescent. She was teased for being obese through the Bigg Boss present,, and now she seems like a slim teenage lady to everybody’s shock.

Followers are shocked to see this sudden change and are appreciating her efforts. Reshma stated that it took her two years to change into slim like this. Reshma’s newest pictures from her social media are presently going viral. Reshma Pasupuleti is seen in an ultra-modern outfit in these pictures.

