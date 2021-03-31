Bigg Boss Fame Manu Punjabi Buys His Dream ‘Laal Mercedes’, See Pics – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Manu Punjabi, who was also recently seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, has gifted himself his dream car. The actor has purchased a Mercedes and shared its glimpses with fans and followers on his social networking handles. On Tuesday, Manu took to his Instagram account to share a few pictures of him with his all-new red Mercedes. Sharing the post, the actor said, “Maa look Manu bought a Mercedes.”

He even asked his fans and followers to congratulate him. Manu can be seen sitting at the front seat with the windows of the car open. The actor had earlier shared a video of him with the car and wrote that he fulfilled his dreams. He was spotted dancing in the clip.

Many celebrities including Jasmin Bhasin congratulated the new owner of red Mercedes and wrote ‘Waah waah’ in the comment section. Nikki Tamboli wrote ‘Wohooo Congrats’.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Manu said that it was his childhood dream to buy a Mercedes and finally it has happened. He added that he did not have to struggle much for it but did wait long as he believes in planning and hence decided to purchase the red car at the right time.

Sharing the reason behind buying the car he said that he is very fond of the colour red when it comes to a car and he even has a red Jeep Thar. He said that he started getting attracted to this colour after he heard the line ‘Laal Mercedes Chahidi Menu’ from the title track of ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’.

The actor further added that he believes that if you have any dream like buying a house, car or travelling the world then achieve it without putting any kind of pressure on yourself.

On the work front, Manu was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and was even a part of Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner. The actor will be next seen in several music videos and also have a film project named ‘Miss Masala Dosa’ in his kitty.

