Bigg Boss Kannada 8 6 April 2021 Voting Number / Result: BB Nominees Housemates – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 6 April 2021 Voting Number / Result: BB Nominees Housemates

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

A recent episode of the most surprising TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 begins where you will see Subha Pooja, Arvind KP and other contestants get nominated for the upcoming eviction. The show is fully loaded with many twists and these twists are really fascinating to watch, and now the show has a most interesting twist about evictions. But here everyone is curious to know about the reason behind these evictions, so see all the details here.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Bibi Kannada contestants have seen this nomination process and it is very shocking for them, as everyone knows that the most popular face of the house. Shankar Ashwanath was recently evicted from the house and now Shamant Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh and Shubh Pooja have entered the danger zone of nomination. As we have seen the previous episode, the host of the show has already announced the name of the expelled contestant, so now they are all tense about the expulsion.

After that, Bigg Boss gives them a task under which they have to take a unanimous decision and take two names which they have to send in the nomination. But at the end of the process, Bigg Boss nominated these contestants for the upcoming expulsion. Hearing this, all the housewives were shocked, even their fans thought about it because this turn is really very interesting because all the people have their favorite contestants for whom they vote and look forward to their journey. If you can, then let’s see who will evict from home.

But another special thing is that the recent captain of Manju Pavgra’s house has the privilege of nominating a contestant who will enter the nomination directly. So he said that Rajiv Hanu is a tough contest and so he nominated him directly for this reason. Because he got a superpower from Bigg Boss due to which he nominated that contestant, but now everything depends on the audience, who they want to save from the nomination.

During this period Nidhi Subbaiah also entered Danger Zone and Shankar Ashwanath sent his Danger Zone directly. During the task, she made several derogatory statements, through which he sent her to the nomination. According to Shankar, he was very upset because they were portraying him in a wrong way so he decided to send him to the danger zone. So don’t forget to check it at the right time and stay connected with us for more updates.

