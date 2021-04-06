Bigg Boss Kannada 8 6th April 2021 Voting Numbers/ Results: BB Nominates Housemates







The most amazing Tv reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8’s recent episode starts with where you will watch that Subha Pooja, Aravind Kp, and other contestants get nominated for the coming evictions. The show is fully loaded with numerous twists and these twists are really attractive to watch, and now the most interesting twist has arrived in the show regarding the evictions. But here everyone gets a curiosity to know about the reason behind these evictions so check here all details.

The contestants of BB Kannada have witnessed this nomination process and it’s too shocking for them, as everyone knows that the most popular face of the house. Shankar Ashwanth got evicted from the house recently and now Shamanth Gowda, Kp Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, and Shubha Pooja have entered the danger zone of nominations. As we have watched the last episode the host of the show has declared the name of evicted contestant already, so now they all get tension regarding evictions.

After that, Bigg Boss gives them a task under which they have to take a unanimous decision and take two names whose they have to send in nominations. But at the end of the process, Bigg Boss nominated these contestants for the upcoming evictions. After hearing this all housemates get shocked even their fans also thought about this because this twist is really too interesting because all people have their favorite contestant whose they vote for and can see their journey ahead so let see who will evict from the house.

But one more special thing that the recent captain of the house who is Manju Pavagada has the privilege to nominate one contestant who will directly enter the nominations. So she said that Rajeev Hanu is a tough competition and hence she nominated her directly along with this reason. Because she got a superpower from the Bigg Boss because of which she nominated that contestants but now everything depends on the audience, that to whom they want to save from the nomination.

During this Nidhi Subbaiah also entered the Danger Zone Shankar Ashwanth has directly sent her danger zone. During the task, she said numerous derogatory statements through which they sent her in the nominations. According to Shankar he was very upset because they were portraying him in the wrong way hence he took the decision to sent her in the danger zone. so do not forget to watch it on the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.