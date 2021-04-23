Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Captaincy Task Winner, Elimination Voting Results and Weekend Special Updates – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Captaincy Task Winner, Elimination Voting Results and Weekend Special Updates

The News Crunch

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is on the verge of finishing its eighth week. After an exciting end to the posh facilities activity, the contestants are trying ahead to the weekend particular episodes. Nonetheless, the eviction suspense will reveal the tip of the journey for Raghu or Prashanth.

The episode on Friday featured a gritty horn activity. The much-awaited captaincy activity for the following week’s captain is right here. Bigg Boss Kannada enters an exciting section within the competitors as each activity issues for the housemates. The captaincy activity kicks off with a battle between Chakravarthy and Rajeev. Although Rajeev is a troublesome contender, the wildcard entry competed with him and misplaced.

The captain of this week, Aravind additionally competed within the activity. Shubha Poonja struggled to shed her weak contestant tag with one more poor efficiency. Manju and Divya Suresh compete in opposition to one another whereas the battle for captaincy intensifies.

Within the elimination voting outcomes, two contestants are struggling on the backside of the voting outcomes. Prashanth and Raghu are lurking within the hazard. Nonetheless, it’s anticipated that Raghu might be evicted on the account of the least votes.

