Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination 10th April 2021 Episode: Manju Pavagada Get Highest Votes This Week!

Are you guys ready to catch all the written episode updates of your most favorite reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” on 14 April 2021. The episode begins with the “weekend Ka Vaar” sequences in which we will gonna see Kiccha Sudeepa bashing on the housemates. He uses to discuss the highlighted things of the previous days. He seems to be n anger and upset with the behavior of the housemates, even after he used to made them understood the same thing in the last weekends also.

And Bigg Boss tells them to sit in the living areas hence announces that some of the housemates have been seen discussing nomination for the upcoming week and he steals a chance from them to save themselves from the elimination by not giving them a task to get the immunity. This created tension among the participants he not only spares them here only but also punishes them by nominated every single housemate for the upcoming season.

Kiccha will take a class of all the housemates. While few of them will gonna emotional after this and they felt bad for the issue discussed in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Other than this we will see inmates use to act some stand-up comedy which will gonna make the viewers laugh out loud. The inmates enjoy each other’s stand comedy. A male participant huge to make inmates laugh a lot by cracking some hilarious jokes. Later other inmates also join him and they together set the environment of the house at hilarious sequences.

Later we will see Rajiv imitating a girl, he uses to walk like a girl and tells how girls react to certain things. The audience is gonna enjoy the show tonight and will also be going to laugh along with the inmates. Later a male participant tries to guess the age of Priyank while there are cooking in the kitchen. She is also there and enjoying the conversation. To enjoy the full episode you can watch it on Voot anytime and on the Colors Kannada channel at 9:30 pm. The show is gonna be interesting to watch tonight. To get all the updates on the reality show stay tuned to us.

