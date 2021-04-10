ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination 10th April 2021 Episode: Manju Pavagada Get Highest Votes This Week!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Are you guys ready to catch all the written episode updates of your most favorite reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” on 14 April 2021. The episode begins with the “weekend Ka Vaar” sequences in which we will gonna see Kiccha Sudeepa bashing on the housemates. He uses to discuss the highlighted things of the previous days. He seems to be n anger and upset with the behavior of the housemates, even after he used to made them understood the same thing in the last weekends also.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8

And Bigg Boss tells them to sit in the living areas hence announces that some of the housemates have been seen discussing nomination for the upcoming week and he steals a chance from them to save themselves from the elimination by not giving them a task to get the immunity. This created tension among the participants he not only spares them here only but also punishes them by nominated every single housemate for the upcoming season.

Kiccha will take a class of all the housemates. While few of them will gonna emotional after this and they felt bad for the issue discussed in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Other than this we will see inmates use to act some stand-up comedy which will gonna make the viewers laugh out loud. The inmates enjoy each other’s stand comedy. A male participant huge to make inmates laugh a lot by cracking some hilarious jokes. Later other inmates also join him and they together set the environment of the house at hilarious sequences.

Later we will see Rajiv imitating a girl, he uses to walk like a girl and tells how girls react to certain things. The audience is gonna enjoy the show tonight and will also be going to laugh along with the inmates. Later a male participant tries to guess the age of Priyank while there are cooking in the kitchen. She is also there and enjoying the conversation. To enjoy the full episode you can watch it on Voot anytime and on the Colors Kannada channel at 9:30 pm. The show is gonna be interesting to watch tonight. To get all the updates on the reality show stay tuned to us.

The post Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination 10th April 2021 Episode: Manju Pavagada Get Highest Votes This Week! first appeared on Get India News.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top