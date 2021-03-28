Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: Manju Pavagada received highest votes in this week’s eviction voting – TheNewsCrunch

All of the contestants have been nominated for the ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 8’ this week, besides captain Arvind. A complete of 13 contestants have been nominated instantly by ‘Bigg Boss.’ The Bigg Boss pushed 13 contestants into the Hazard Zone, saying, “each member should play a great sport to remain house at this level.”

Throughout the weekend episode, Sudeep spoke concerning the contestant receiving most votes from folks to remain within the present. He additionally mentioned that the contestant with the bottom votes can be eradicated from the present. Sudeep revealed that Manju Pavagade acquired the very best votes this week, although he was not folks’s favourite within the preliminary weeks. He has gained a great variety of followers due to his efficiency. He’s secure from elimination.

Then Divya Uruduga, Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbayya, Vaishnavi, Raghu, Rajeev, Divya Suresh grew to become Protected. At the moment, elimination hangs on Prashant Sambaragi, Vishwanath, Shamant, Chandrakala, and Shankar Ashwath. One among these 5 will depart the ‘Bigg Boss’ home. Elimination will happen in right this moment’s episode.

The second contestant who acquired most votes is Divya Uruduga. Shuba and Nidhi acquired third and fourth most votes to remain within the present. Vaishnavi acquired the fifth most votes whereas Raghu acquired the sixth most votes. Rajeev was saved seventh whereas Divya Suresh at quantity 8.

It’s revealed that both Chandrakala or Shankar Ahswath will get eradicated on this week’s eviction.