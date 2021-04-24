Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination: No Kichcha Sudeep this week, who will get evicted this week? – TMT

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has been sick for a number of days. Followers throughout the state are praying for his restoration. Numerous forms of worship are provided. Sudeep is slowly recovering on account of his therapy and fanfare. Now they’re knowledgeable about their well being.

Sudeep was unable to host final week’s Bigg Boss Weekend episodes resulting from a change in well being. He was anticipated to return to the Bigg Boss stage this week. However for these anticipating, unhealthy information awaits as Sudeep is not going to be internet hosting this week’s episode. He tweeted about this to followers.

“I miss this week’s Bigg Boss Weekend episode. I wanted extra relaxation earlier than standing on the stage for hours and doing justice to all of the contestants. It was a tough determination.” Sudeep tweeted, ‘Thanks, Colours Kannada channel for canceling the shoot and making the state of affairs simpler. He thanked all who prayed for him.

Final week, Sudeep’s followers have been disillusioned after they discovered that Sudeep wouldn’t host the Bigg Boss occasion. Bigg Boss contestants wished Sudeep a speedy restoration and even cooked for him and despatched. Sudeep was unhappy to see that letter from Bigg Boss contestants.

Wil b lacking this weekend episodes of BB. A bit extra relaxation wanted bfr I can handle hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It is a tough determination to make n I thank @ColorsKannada for canceling shoot n makin it simpler.

Mch luv to all you frnzz fo ur prayers 🙏🏼 – Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 22, 2021

“I’ve learn your letter. I can’t discover the phrases to reply. Thanks all. Slightly well being shouldn’t be okay. There may be the hope of therapeutic as quickly as attainable. Have a style of the recipes you despatched. Very properly completed. There may be love for what you might have despatched with a lot love. Among the work we do seems like successful. I wouldn’t say I prefer to miss the Weekend episode.” Sudeep stated he was enjoyable on the recommendation of docs. His spouse Priya additionally shared her opinion on social media.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Raghu, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi have gotten nominated for this week’s eviction. Out of those contestants, Raghu and Prashanth Sambargi are in peril of elimination. Out of those nominated contestants, the viewers has voted the least for Raghu and Prashanth, and out of those two, certainly one of them will get eradicated this week.

Manju is main the voting outcomes, and Vaishnavi is at quantity two on this week’s nomination. Whom do you suppose will get eradicated this week? Remark under.