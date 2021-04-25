Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Shocker: Rajeev vs Prashanth, Who Will Get Evicted This Weekend? – TMT

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 completes an eventful eighth week. The eviction suspense for this week will come to an finish on Sunday’s episode. Vishwanath was the final contestant to be evicted from the present. Nonetheless, the battle for elimination reaches an epic finale this week and it will likely be a really decisive one.

With the absence of host Sudeep Kichcha, the announcement of elimination might be novel. Nonetheless, the query is about who and why he/she is evicted this week. Whereas many of the studies advised Raghu to be the apparent alternative, an epic twist occurred. Raghu was protected apparently and therefore, the limelight shifted to Prashanth or Vaishnavi.

Prashanth is lurking round within the backside two within the final two eviction voting outcomes. Nonetheless, with Raghu’s security, the highlight shifts to Prashanth for the time being. Nonetheless, his means to counterattack contestants issues probably the most in the case of the present’s TRP. Therefore, there’s a probability of his survival this week. One other title lurking the elimination risk is Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi’s fan base is kind of important and she is going to proceed to woo the viewers. Nonetheless, there have been a number of cases the place promising contestants have been evicted. Therefore, Prashanth or Vaishnavi is the possible evictions of this week. There are speculations about Rajeev being evicted from the present this week too. A powerful contender in duties, Rajeev’s eviction might be a game-changer in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Raghu, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi have been the nominations for elimination this week.