LATEST

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Shocker: Rajeev vs Prashanth, Who Will Get Evicted This Weekend? – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 completes an eventful eighth week. The eviction suspense for this week will come to an finish on Sunday’s episode. Vishwanath was the final contestant to be evicted from the present. Nonetheless, the battle for elimination reaches an epic finale this week and it will likely be a really decisive one.

With the absence of host Sudeep Kichcha, the announcement of elimination might be novel. Nonetheless, the query is about who and why he/she is evicted this week. Whereas many of the studies advised Raghu to be the apparent alternative, an epic twist occurred. Raghu was protected apparently and therefore, the limelight shifted to Prashanth or Vaishnavi.

Prashanth is lurking round within the backside two within the final two eviction voting outcomes. Nonetheless, with Raghu’s security, the highlight shifts to Prashanth for the time being. Nonetheless, his means to counterattack contestants issues probably the most in the case of the present’s TRP. Therefore, there’s a probability of his survival this week. One other title lurking the elimination risk is Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi’s fan base is kind of important and she is going to proceed to woo the viewers. Nonetheless, there have been a number of cases the place promising contestants have been evicted. Therefore, Prashanth or Vaishnavi is the possible evictions of this week. There are speculations about Rajeev being evicted from the present this week too. A powerful contender in duties, Rajeev’s eviction might be a game-changer in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Raghu, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi have been the nominations for elimination this week.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top